Camp Fire summer camp registration now underway
Posted by Empire Press on Apr 23, 2019

WENATCHEE — Registration is now underway for sessions of Camp Fire summer camp at Zanika Lache on Lake Wenatchee.

The camp is open to youth and teens ages 6-17. Activities include swimming, canoeing, kayaking, paddle boarding, archery, cookouts, crafts, fishing, challenge ropes course, day hikes, games, songs, nature and backpacking for older children.

One week sessions are available as well as mini sessions for children up through fourth grade.

Those registering by May 1 will receive a $25 discount. Camp Fire members will receive an additional discount.

For further information or to register, call the Camp Fire office at 663-1609 or (800) 548-8884, or visit the website at zanika.net.