Council will vote on two ordinances May 6

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

At its April 15 regular meeting, the Waterville Town Council reviewed drafts of ordinances providing for historic preservation within the Waterville Municipal Code, amending sewer rates and enacting a utility assistance program.

The ordinance related to historic preservation is necessary for Waterville to be designated a Certified Local Government (CLG) by the Washington State Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation. Members of Waterville’s CLG Commission indicated they had read the ordinance and did not find any problem with it.

The ordinance related to sewer rates sets a flat rate of $45 per month per customer. This represents an increase of about $10 from the previous rate. Multi-family residential units will be charged $45 per unit. The rate for commercial or governmental buildings with five or more toilets will be the base rate multiplied by the residential equivalence of average non-irrigation water use.

This was calculated at seven equivalencies (or $315) for the school, four equivalencies (or $180) for the NCW Fairgrounds and two equivalencies (or $90) for the courthouse. The changes would go into effect on May 20 and appear on the bills issued in June.

The ordinance related to a utility assistance program was written with the purpose of providing reduced utility rates for low income senior citizens, disabled people and those on active military service. This ordinance was much discussed during the meeting. There was concern that the policy could be abused by people who are not in financial need, that it could reduce the additional utility income that the town needs and that it could be overly burdensome in its administration.

Other options were discussed, including providing a fund that customers that are in financial need could apply for. Others felt that community organizations, such as churches are already available to help in such cases. It was agreed that the council would need to discuss the ramifications of the ordinance more before going forward with it.

The council voted unanimously to hold a public hearing on the other two ordinances during the May 6 regular meeting and to vote on the ordinances following the hearing.

In other matters, the council approved a resolution establishing a Waterville Community Fund within the budget. The fund will provide a place to receive and store money for non-qualified community groups. The first use of the fund is planned to be for grant money offered to the Badger Mountain Ski Hill for safety upgrades. Neither the ski hill nor the Lions Club, which runs the ski hill, currently have 501(c)3 status and therefore cannot directly receive the funds.

Another resolution that the council unanimously passed was an increase in swimming pool wages in accordance with the current state minimum wage. The pool manager will receive $13.50 per hour, the assistant pool manager will receive $13 per hour, an experienced lifeguard will receive $12.50 per hour and a first-year lifeguard will receive $12 per hour.

Council members received the quarterly report for January through March. There were no questions voiced concerning the report.

Chelan-Douglas Health District board member Jill Thompson reported that the district has received a grant to restart a program in which nurses provide home visits to low income mothers, especially teen mothers. The program has been shown to be effective in improving outcomes for mothers and babies.

The Planning and Zoning Committee is continuing to work on updates to the zoning code with the help of planner Kurt Danison. The commission is planning to finish up their review of the zoning code during the next meeting and will set a date in June for a public hearing on the proposed changes. When the public hearing is complete the commission will forward the recommendations to the town council.

It was reported that 22 loads were accepted during the spring cleanup day April 13.

The filing dates for the 2019 election are from 8:30 a.m. May 13 to 4:30 p.m. May 17. Town positions that are open for election include mayor and council positions 1, 3, 4 and 5.

The next meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. May 6.