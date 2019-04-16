Douglas County Sheriff’s Report

April 5

Waterville, animal problem: 400 block of Road C NW, a resident complained that a neighbor’s dogs were repeatedly on his or her property and harassing horses and other farm animals. The owner of the dogs was contacted and the neighbors agreed to resolve the issue.

Waterville, assault: a parent complained that his juvenile son had been hit with a chain in a fight with another juvenile, which was believed to have occurred at the school several days prior. The parent decided to resolve the matter through the school and signed declination of prosecution paperwork.

April 6

Bridgeport, malicious mischief: 1100 block of Douglas Avenue, a resident reported that someone had been trying to remove the door handle to his house over the past three months. He did not believe the person had gained entry to the residence. The deputy noted pry marks on the door and documented the damage. There are no leads at this time.

Rock Island, disturbance: Big Bow Lake, a man witnessed a juvenile driving a truck through mud puddles in a boat launch parking lot owned by the Chelan County PUD. An adult man was sitting in the passenger seat of the truck. The reporting party contacted RiverCom. The deputy located the truck covered with mud in a driveway. The PUD was contacted and the man and juvenile were prohibited from going on the property for a period of one year.

April 7

Bridgeport, vehicle theft: 1700 block of Foster Creek Avenue, a person who was out of the area had allowed others to use his truck. The truck went missing and was later entered as stolen. The deputy located it on April 10 in Bridgeport. Danielle A. Lazard, 39, of Bridgeport, was arrested on charges of theft of a motor vehicle and was booked into the Okanogan County Jail.

Mansfield, harass/threat: 200 block of E. Railroad Avenue, a neighbor erected a dog kennel near the property line with another neighbor. The dog had the habit of attempting to dig under the fence toward the neighbor’s property. The neighbor confronted the dog owner and reported that the owner had allegedly threatened to shoot him if he entered his property. The dog owner was contacted and reported that he was in the process of adding fencing. He denied threatening the neighbor. The case was investigated and forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for review.

Palisades, trespass: 10 block of Douglas Creek Road, a woman reported that two four-wheelers had been on her property. There were two small children who were not wearing helmets. The responding deputy could not locate the reporting party or the four-wheelers.

April 8

Waterville, vehicle prowl: 400 block of S. Chelan Avenue, a vehicle that had been left unlocked in a driveway was ransacked. An impact drill and a two-way radio were missing from the vehicle. There are no suspects.

Rock Island, theft: New Spanish Castle Resort Area, two batteries, valued at $120 each, were stolen out of a truck. The door to a pump house was also kicked in, though it did not appear that anything had been taken from the pump house. Damage to the door was estimated at $200. The case is inactive pending leads.

Waterville, trespass: 600 block of N. Monroe Street, an employee of the NCW Fairgrounds reported that a RV had been illegally camping on the west side of the campgrounds since the day before. The employee said that the fairgrounds did not wish to press charges, but wanted the person to leave if he was not willing to pay for the spot. The owner of the RV was contacted. Fairgrounds staff asked that the person be prohibited from being on fairgrounds property for one year unless he paid the charges.

April 9

Bridgeport, animal problem: 400 block of 22nd Street, a property owner was confronted regarding a dog that had been continually barking. This had been an ongoing problem and the owner was issued the third citation.

Bridgeport Bar, no injury accident: a woman reported that a brown Oldsmobile Bravada had entered her driveway and backed into her father’s Toyota pickup truck. The driver of the Oldsmobile then fled the scene. The father attempted to chase after it, but then called RiverCom when he lost it. The Oldsmobile has not been located.

April 10

Rock Island, theft: 4900 block of Rock Island Road, a man reported that on the night of April 8 someone had accessed the fuel tank of his vehicle and taken about 10 gallons of fuel from it.

Rock Island, no injury accident: Saunders Avenue and Hammond Lane, a vehicle with heavy damage to the front, sides and top was observed in a ditch. The keys were still in the ignition, but no one was in the vehicle. While the deputy was photographing the scene and investigating the incident, a report came in of a man with a concussion waiting for EMS to arrive. The man was identified as the driver and was cleared by medical personnel. He was cited for driving with wheels off the roadway and DUI. William Frederick Michel, 28, of East Wenatchee, was booked into Chelan County Regional Justice Center.