Douglas County Sheriff’s Report

April 12

Waterville, theft: 100 block of Grand Valley Road, there was a report of a man and woman loading a fence post from a vacant property into the back of their pickup truck. The deputy determined that the fence post did not have any significant value. It could not be determined who the people who took the post were or whether they had permission to take it. The case was closed.

Rock Island, theft: 4900 block of Rock Island Road, a total of about 37 gallons of fuel was taken in two separate instances (April 10 and April 12) from a tank. There are no suspects.

April 14

Bridgeport, liquor violation: El Pariso Tavern, while deputies were performing a walk-through of the tavern they noticed the bathroom door was locked and then saw a subject leave the bathroom. When they checked the subject’s age, they found that he was 20 years old. There was no evidence that he had been drinking. There had been past complaints about minors being in the tavern and being served alcohol. The information was forwarded to the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board.

April 15

Bridgeport, animal problem: 3rd St. and Columbia Avenue, Bridgeport Animal Control requested assistance in investigating a complaint about a dog. The owner of the dog was cited for allowing it to run at-large, first offense.