Douglas County Sheriff’s Report

April 21

Bridgeport, animal problem: 2900 block of Road L N.E., a 6-year-old child was bitten on the right forearm by a neighbor’s dog. The deputy took statements of the incident and forwarded them to the Bridgeport Animal Control officer.

Palisades, trespass: 1100 block of Palisades Road, a Dodge pickup was parked about two miles into private property. There was a note on the pickup apologizing for trespassing and saying that the occupants were taking a bike ride. The deputy instructed the property owner that she had the right to have the pickup towed away. She chose not to do so.

Waterville, injury accident: Badger Mountain Road, a vehicle was overturned on the side of the roadway with the driver stuck under the vehicle. There was a witness report that the driver had consumed alcohol prior to driving. The driver was transported to Central Washington Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The case is being investigated as a DUI.

April 22

Rock Island, theft: BJ’s Rock Island, a serpentine belt and an idler tension arm were taken from a company truck that was parked at the establishment over the weekend. The replacement value of the items was $61. There are no suspects.

Rock Island, trespass: 200 block of Rock Island Drive, a man in a storage unit initially refused to leave. The man was contacted and permanently prohibited from returning to the property.

Orondo, harass/threat: 800 block of Chelan Hills Acres Road, a man was chest bumped by a neighbor with whom he had previously engaged in a verbal argument over a property line. No crime was reported, but the reporting party was encouraged to contact the courts to file an anti-harassment order.

Rock Island, theft: 10 block of Fremont Avenue, someone pried open a lock box which contained the key to a residence. There was no sign that the residence had been entered.

April 24

Waterville, burglary: NCW Fairgrounds, a witness reported that multiple people had entered the den building on the evening of April 19 through the west window. It was found that an empty cooler had been taken from the building and other items had been moved around. The witness was unable to identify any of the people who had entered the building.

Rock Island, property: 10 block of Jefferson Avenue, a black and white bicycle was left in a yard. The bicycle was brought to the sheriff’s office as found property.

April 25

Waterville, malicious mischief: 400 block of E. Birch Street, an egg was thrown at a residence around 9 p.m. the previous night. In the morning, the owner discovered that cargo boxes on his motorcycle had also been opened during the night. Nothing was taken from inside the boxes. During the same night a neighbor’s car alarm was set off. The case is inactive pending leads.

Waterville malicious mischief: Knemeyers Eatery & Spirits, a flag was ripped off the front of the business. An intoxicated suspect was detained by three citizens. When the deputy arrived, the suspect resisted arrest and additional officers arrived, including a state patrol officer. While the officers were trying to handcuff the suspect, he attempted to enter the state patrol vehicle and drive it away. The officers were able to remove him from the vehicle. The suspect and a bystander received some medical treatment for injuries they sustained in the altercation. Cameron Davis DeFord, 39, of Waterville was arrested and booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on charges of attempted vehicle theft, third-degree escape, third-degree malicious mischief and third-degree theft.

Rock Island, suspicious: 10 block of S. Garden Avenue, a resident reported that there was a black rifle in the roadway near his or her residence. The deputy examined the rifle and concluded it was a pellet gun with several broken parts. An attempt was made to locate the owner and then the gun was collected and taken in for disposal.