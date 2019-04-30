East Wenatchee student serves as Senate page

OLYMPIA — Marie I. Brangwin, a student at Eastmont High School, served as a page in the state House of Representatives during the 2019 legislative session.

Brangwin was sponsored by 12th Legislative District Rep. Mike Steele.

As part of her page duties, Brangwin learned to navigate the many buildings on the Capitol campus while delivering messages and documents to legislators and staff. She also attended page school every day to understand the inner workings of the Legislature.