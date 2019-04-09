Easter egg hunt will be April 20 in Pioneer Park

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Waterville’s annual Easter egg hunt, sponsored by North Cascades Bank, will be held at 10 a.m. on April 20 in Pioneer Park.

There will be separate hunts for children in four different age groups (age 3 and under, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12). Gold and silver baskets will be awarded for winners in each age category.

Refreshments will be provided.

For more information, call the bank during weekday hours at 745-8541.