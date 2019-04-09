Easter egg hunt will be April 20 in Pioneer ParkPosted by Empire Press on Apr 9, 2019 in All Content, Communities, Correspondents, Holidays, Karen Larsen, News, Special, Waterville | Comments Off on Easter egg hunt will be April 20 in Pioneer Park
By Karen Larsen
Empire Press Correspondent
Waterville’s annual Easter egg hunt, sponsored by North Cascades Bank, will be held at 10 a.m. on April 20 in Pioneer Park.
There will be separate hunts for children in four different age groups (age 3 and under, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12). Gold and silver baskets will be awarded for winners in each age category.
Refreshments will be provided.
For more information, call the bank during weekday hours at 745-8541.