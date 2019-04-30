Easter starts with annual egg hunt

Addison Voelker, 3, of Spokane has her photo taken with the Easter bunny. She is held by her great-uncle Dwaine Schettler. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

It was a sunny, somewhat breezy day April 20 for the North Cascades Bank Easter egg hunt in Pioneer Park. The park was filled with eager children carrying Easter baskets, and parents and extended family members happy to watch.

Gateway Ministries donated coffee and cocoa and served refreshments, which included mini-donuts provided by the bank. Volunteers from Gateway Ministries hid the 2,000 Easter eggs.

The eggs had been prepared by Dave and Marvel Mires, who have done this job for many years.

Children who took part included many who had traveled to visit family members. Addison Voelker, 3, of Spokane, had come to visit with her grandparents and her great-grandfather, Roland Schettler. She was a little leery of a visit with the Easter Bunny, but was persuaded by her great-uncle Dwaine Schettler to approach and take a photo together. Voelker turned out to be one of the children who found a gold or silver egg and received an Easter basket.

Other children that found the gold and silver eggs and received Easter baskets were Chesney Biggar, Ian Knemeyer, Kash Landon, Kord Landon, Kyler Parsons and Robert Moreno Jr.

This year the Waterville Library donated rocks painted by local children that were also given away. They wrote ‘Waterville Rocks!’ on the back of each.

Gift baskets were donated by Highway 2 Brew, Royal DeVaney, Waterville Family Foods, Dorsey Insurance, Waterville Auto Parts, Steve Smith and Tina Poole Insurance.

Umpqua Bank donated two baskets that were donated to a local family in need.

Pioneer Park Deli donated two $10 gift certificates. These were used to thank the volunteers.

NCB personal banker Shelley Day wrote in an email following the event, “It was a great morning in the park. Many families enjoyed the Easter egg hunt and the gathering of community. This is a longtime tradition for Waterville and we are so happy to get to be a part of it!”