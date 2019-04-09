Emergency closure announced for Dezellem Hill Road Posted by Bridgeport, Communities, News | Comments Off on Emergency closure announced for Dezellem Hill Road Posted by Empire Press on Apr 9, 2019 in All Content

EAST WENATCHEE — Douglas County Transportation and Land Services has announced the emergency closure of Dezellem Hill Road near Bridgeport.

The road is closed at milepost 1.53 until further notice due to ongoing and increasing geologic hazards. Douglas County is currently working to mitigate the hazards with a goal of completing the work before the end of the construction season.

The use of alternate routes will be required until the repairs are complete.

For more information, visit douglascountywa.net.