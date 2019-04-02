Good-looking lawns can still be water-wise

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

The third program in a series of Community Conversations on the topic of water was held at Waterville Library on March 28. Master Gardener David Larson instructed the audience on water-efficient lawn care.

Larson began his presentation by giving some alternatives to lawns. Xeriscape gardens are attractive and need less water than lawns. He suggested that people consider how large a lawn they want and need and replace unwanted lawn with more drought-tolerant vegetation.

In order to optimize water use for the lawn that remains, Larson suggested to first look at the area being watered and notice if any water is running onto neighboring pavement. Cutting back on this waste can do a lot to reduce water use.

The best kind of sprinklers for turf are low volume and low angle. Timers are a must to control water use.

The best time to water is early in the morning as plants have a chance to absorb water, but don’t fall victim to fungus problems which can be an issue with irrigating in the evening.

Mowing is important for overall lawn health, and proper mowing can reduce water needs. Lawns should not be cut shorter than 2.5 inches and the mower should never remove more than one-third of the grass blade.

Keeping blades sharp is essential for proper mowing and makes the job a lot easier.

Thatching and aerating of the lawn should be done every one to two years. Thatching pulls up the mat of old growth under the lawn which prevents water from penetrating properly. Aerating allows air, water and nutrients to reach the grass roots.

Follow package instructions to fertilize the lawn, and remember that some formulations include herbicide, which will damage perennials.

If you are putting in a new lawn or reseeding, Kentucky bluegrass or rye mix are both good choices.

The average lawn needs one inch of water during the summer months and less than this amount during the spring and fall. The inch is best spaced out over several waterings.

For the overall garden plan, it is important to establish watering zones with a system for providing each type of vegetation with its ideal amount of water. Drip irrigation systems work best for many plants.

Master Gardeners hold clinics at Chelan County Extension, 400 Washington St. in Wenatchee, from 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays year-around and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Mondays from April through mid-October. They also are available to respond to phone calls during clinic hours. Their phone number is 667-6543. Inquiries can also be emailed to ChelanMasterGardeners@gmail.com.

The Master Gardeners will be holding their annual plant sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 27 at Pybus Market in Wenatchee.