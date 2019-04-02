Huber is new county judge

Judge John Hotchkiss swears in his successor Brian C. Huber on March 29 at the Douglas County Superior Courtroom. (Wenatchee World photo/Pete O’Cain)

By Pete O’Cain

Wenatchee World staff writer

WATERVILLE — Brian C. Huber is your newest Douglas County Superior Court judge.

“It feels like the start of a big adventure,” Huber said in an interview after he was sworn in on March 29. “There’s a lot to learn and a lot to look forward to and I’m sure there’ll be some very happy times as I try to find my way as a judge.”

Judge John Hotchkiss led the brief ceremony at the Douglas County Superior Courtroom in Waterville.

Danelle Huber helped her husband slip his arms into the judicial robe as their children, Jase, 14, Brooks, 13, and Grace, 3, sat a few feet away at the counsel table. Huber borrowed the robe from retired Chelan County Superior Court Judge T.W. “Chip” Small.

Douglas County’s sole judge for the past 20 years, Hotchkiss announced his retirement in January. Gov. Jay Inslee appointed Huber, now a former attorney at Wenatchee firm Jeffers, Danielson, Sonn & Aylward, as his successor on March 18.

Huber, 51, earned his bachelor and law degrees from the University of Washington. At JDSA, he practiced in a range of fields, including agricultural law, civil litigation and employment, real estate and tribal law. He’s also worked a prosecutor and defense attorney.

“I’ve practiced in so many areas of the law that it seemed like a natural progression to seek a position where I could put it all together and apply the skills that I’ve gained along the way in a new fashion,” Huber said.

Chelan County Superior Court Judge Kristin Ferrera worked with Huber at JDSA; she thinks he has the right disposition for the job.

“I really feel like people are going to feel like they’ve had their opportunity to be heard,” Ferrera said.

Huber thanked those in attendance for their support, many of whom were current or former judges, prosecutors and attorneys, as well as Hotchkiss for his guidance.

“He’s been extremely helpful — and I don’t know everything I need to know yet — but he’s certainly helped me with this process and I wanted to thank Judge Hotchkiss for that,” Huber said.

Hotchkiss quipped, “If he’s going to continue to talk that much, it’s not going to work in Douglas County.”

Hotchkiss retires with the distinction as the first superior court judge exclusive to Douglas County. For years, the position was shared with neighboring counties.

“I mean, I think it’s a privilege to be the first (exclusive) judge in Douglas County,” Hotchkiss said. “But I think whether you’re exclusive to Douglas County or you share a county, a judge is a judge.”

Hotchkiss said he has no immediate plans in retirement, just do “whatever I want to do.”