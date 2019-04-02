Hunt Easter eggs in Eastmont park April 14

EAST WENATCHEE — The City of East Wenatchee will host an Easter egg hunt from 2 to 4 p.m. April 14 in Eastmont Community Park next to the Aquatic Center. An additional sensory-friendly egg hunt will be held from 1 to 1:45 p.m.

The egg hunt is for ages 10 and under, divided into three separate age brackets — ages 4 and under, ages 5-7 and ages 8-10.

Cost is $1 to hunt seven candy and prize-filled eggs. Two tickets may be purchased from the ticket booth at a time.

The Brave Warrior Project will take pictures of children with the Easter Bunny, with all donations for pictures going toward the project.

For more information, contact the City of East Wenatchee at 886-6108 or visit east-wenatchee.com.

— From The Wenatchee World