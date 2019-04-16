Lance Tigner performs at PybusPosted by Empire Press on Apr 16, 2019 in All Content, Communities, Entertainment, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on Lance Tigner performs at Pybus
WENATCHEE — Lance Tigner will perform for the next Friday Night Music event from 7 to 9 p.m. April 19 at Pybus Market.
Tigner, originally from Wenatchee, is a well-traveled guitarist/vocalist who has played professionally as a front man in many bands
His eclectic solo performances include songs from “Gershwin to Bruno Mars, Beatles to Johnny Cash,” along with many original tunes.
For more information, visit pybuspublicmarket.org.