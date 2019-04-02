News From Our PastPosted by Empire Press on Apr 2, 2019 in All Content, Communities, History, News from Our Past, Special | Comments Off on News From Our Past
From the pages of The Wenatchee (Daily) World and the Douglas County Empire Press
100 years ago — 1919
- E.C. Carter of Waterville is a guest at the Wenatchee Hotel.
- F.E. Craft of Sandpoint, Idaho, is registered at the Elman Hotel. He is on his way to Waterville to visit his brother, Blair Craft, whom he has not seen for 25 years.
- Judge R.S. Steiner has sold his residence on South Chelan Avenue in Waterville to Chris Berg. Steiner and his family will now move to Wenatchee. He was among the oldtimers of the Waterville Plateau.
50 years ago — 1969
- Plans are in the works to upgrade the current earth station on the flats above Brewster. The new installation would be able to relay more information than the existing station. That, in the words of Manager Wally Lauterbach, involves “tearing the guts out of the place and starting all over.”
- Directors of the Ephrata Land Bank Association are shown during a recent annual meeting in Ephrata. They are Carl H. Viebrock of Waterville, Frank Niesser of Royal City, George L. Omlin of Quincy, William M. Fancher of Tonasket and Henry F. Goll of Wenatchee.
25 years ago — 1994
- David Thomsen of Mansfield earned his degree in business administration from Washington State University for the fall quarter.
- Ruben and Kay Schauer will represent the Wenatchee Valley Senior Center as its king and queen this year. The East Wenatchee couple were crowned at a center fundraising dinner on March 29. The Schauers have lived in the Wenatchee area since 1947 after first coming here to visit relatives. They celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary on March 5 and have three sons, Dell and Wally, who live in East Wenatchee, and Mark of Bellevue.
10 years ago — 2009
- Waterville students treated their audience to a version of “The Little Mermaid” March 27-28 at the Nifty Theatre. The musical was a production of the Missoula Children’s Theatre. Senior Sunnie Koontz played the Little Mermaid, with Katie Hahn, Janis Moreno and Anika Avey as her sisters. Fifth-grader Lakin Thomsen played another key role as the “Mer-boy” next door. Others in the cast were Julie Hinderer, Kalah Toomey, Katie Jeffers, Katja Wahl, Elizabeth Burton, Adysen Warner, Kelsey Browning, Kayden Browning, Brooke Willms and Jackson Milbrandt.
- Janelle Miranda represented Waterville School at the Washington State Music Educators Association Junior All-State Choir concert March 21 in Spokane. The choir performed “Sing Joyful” by Handel, “Mon Coeur Se Recommande a Vous” by Orlando di Lasso, “Pura Vida” by Cristi Cary Miller, “I Dream a World” by Andre J. Thomas, and “Old Joe Clark,” a traditional American folk tune. Miranda takes vocal lessons from Jeanne Lodge of Wenatchee. She also sings in the school choir and in the Federated Church choir.
- The Waterville High School Choir won a banner for their performance at the North Central Washington school choir competition held March 25 at the Performing Arts Center in Wenatchee. “The performance was excellent,” said music director Will Chisholm. “I was very pleased how they rose to the occasion.” He explained that banners are given to groups awarded a 1 or 2, on a scale of 1-5. Waterville earned a 2. In the past several weeks, Waterville has entered five groups in music adjudication events. All five received banners. “This is a big thing. They did a lot of work to earn this distinction,” Chisholm added.