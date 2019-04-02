News From Our Past

From the pages of The Wenatchee (Daily) World and the Douglas County Empire Press

100 years ago — 1919

E.C. Carter of Waterville is a guest at the Wenatchee Hotel.

F.E. Craft of Sandpoint, Idaho, is registered at the Elman Hotel. He is on his way to Waterville to visit his brother, Blair Craft, whom he has not seen for 25 years.

Judge R.S. Steiner has sold his residence on South Chelan Avenue in Waterville to Chris Berg. Steiner and his family will now move to Wenatchee. He was among the oldtimers of the Waterville Plateau.

50 years ago — 1969

Plans are in the works to upgrade the current earth station on the flats above Brewster. The new installation would be able to relay more information than the existing station. That, in the words of Manager Wally Lauterbach , involves “tearing the guts out of the place and starting all over.”

Directors of the Ephrata Land Bank Association are shown during a recent annual meeting in Ephrata. They are Carl H. Viebrock of Waterville, Frank Niesser of Royal City, George L. Omlin of Quincy, William M. Fancher of Tonasket and Henry F. Goll of Wenatchee.

25 years ago — 1994

David Thomsen of Mansfield earned his degree in business administration from Washington State University for the fall quarter.

Ruben and Kay Schauer will represent the Wenatchee Valley Senior Center as its king and queen this year. The East Wenatchee couple were crowned at a center fundraising dinner on March 29. The Schauers have lived in the Wenatchee area since 1947 after first coming here to visit relatives. They celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary on March 5 and have three sons, Dell and Wally, who live in East Wenatchee, and Mark of Bellevue.

10 years ago — 2009