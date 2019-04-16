Nonprofit to host Earth Day fair April 20 Posted by Communities, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on Nonprofit to host Earth Day fair April 20 Posted by Empire Press on Apr 16, 2019 in All Content

WENATCHEE — Sustainable Wenatchee, an environmental nonprofit organization, will host the second annual Earth Day Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 20 in the LocalTel Event Center at Pybus Market.

The fair will feature educational booths and activities from a variety of local organizations, and will include activities for kids with Joyful Scholars Montessori and TEAMS Learning Center.

Learn about the third annual NCW EcoChallenge coming up in May and get registered. Bring your own shirt or bag to be screen printed with a cool Wenatchee design (suggested $5 donation) by Printmade Apparel, or buy an eco-friendly shirt for $15. Check out a variety of electric vehicles. Bring your own cup and get free drip coffee from Cafe Columbia (inside event center only).

The event is sponsored by the Chelan County PUD, Link Transit, Printmade Apparel and the Pybus Market Charitable Foundation.

For additional information, contact Jana Fischback at sustainablewenatchee@gmail.com.