NRCS North Central Local Working Group to meet

NCW — The North Central Local Working Group of the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service will hold a meeting from 6 to 9 p.m. April 22 in the large upstairs meeting room at the Chelan Fire Department, 232 E. Wapato Ave., Chelan.

Local working groups meet at least once a year to discuss natural resource issues, opportunities and priorities in geographical areas across the state. They provide recommendations for consideration on local natural resource priorities and criteria for NRCS conservation activities and programs. The North Central Local Working Group affiliated ares include the Foster Creek, South Douglas, Cascadia and Okanogan Conservation Districts.

NRCS considers recommendations from the local working group discussions, along with technical expertise and national and state program policies, to develop the local NRCS conservation program(s) available both statewide and through local funding allocations. The results of these meetings have potential implications on not only how NRCS spends its dollars as an agency locally, but also on recommended treatments to improve the natural resource conditions of private agricultural lands, forests, and other associated agricultural lands.

Those attending should come ready to discuss and share input on the resource conditions of the affiliated areas and activities that would make the greatest positive impact on agricultural and non-industrial private forestlands.

For more information, contact Stan Janowicz, district conservationist, at (509) 422-2750, ext. 103.