On Main Street | The Waterville Parlor is not only a barbershop

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

To owner Loyd Smith, The Waterville Parlor is about haircuts, but it is also about community. When he started the business in March of 2011, Smith decided to build an old barber shop atmosphere.

In order to promote this, Smith keeps a small table with a cribbage board on it. Between haircuts, he can often be found involved in a cribbage game with a customer or community member.

He also keeps a supply of cookies available, and has coffee brewing nearby.

“There’s times all my chairs are full with people eating cookies and drinking coffee,” Smith said.

People know they are welcome to come in whether or not they are getting their hair cut.

Smith operates the business on a walk-in basis. This flexibility seems to work best. Smith said that sometimes during harvest a combine will need to be repaired and the whole harvest crew will decide to use the time by going to get their hair cut.

Smith is active with town government, sitting on the Waterville Town Council and on the Planning and Zoning Commission.

He has also been supportive of the school. For example, he cut Elementary Principal Tayn Kendrick’s hair off during the Leadership Day assembly, which was a reward for the kids winning a reading wager with Kendrick.

The Waterville Parlor is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. It is also open whenever his barber’s pole is spinning, which can be later than his scheduled operating hours. The parlor provides haircuts for men, women and children, specializing in family haircuts.

Kenner Automotive is open and looking forward to your business. Services provided include automotive and light truck repair. Owner Steve Kenner provides free estimates. The shop is located on the corner of Central and Birch Streets. The phone number is 745-8757.

Waterville Auto Parts annual tool sale and customer appreciation day will be held May 9, 10 and 11. The day will include free hot dogs and other free items for customers. Every tool will be on sale.

The Waterville Historic Hotel has reopened for the 2019 season and is taking reservations. The hotel has basic to deluxe rooms and suites at a range of rates, which include breakfast and Wi-Fi. As always, the lobby welcomes walk-ins until midnight. The hotel is completely smoke free. For more information, visit the hotel website at watervillehotel.com or call them at 745-8695.

As of this year, The Blue Rooster will no longer be a walk-in, sit-down coffee shop. However, maple bars, confections and other bakery items will still be catered through December. The Blue Rooster premises can also be rented for events such as meetings, birthdays, receptions, anniversaries and tea parties.

The new business model will align to areas of long-term expertise and training in professional services, including research, grant writing, proofreading, business spreadsheets, website maintenance and design, computer assistance, consulting and debugging, and genealogy consulting. Their contact remains 293-6070.