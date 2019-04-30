Orondo potlucks aim to bring community together Posted by Communities, News, Orondo | Comments Off on Orondo potlucks aim to bring community together Posted by Empire Press on Apr 30, 2019 in All Content

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

The group Orondo Community Partnerships will be holding two upcoming potluck picnics. The first will be held at 6 p.m. May 10 at Beebe Bridge Park and the second on June 8 at Daroga State Park. There is no pass required for Beebe Bridge Park, and June 8 is a state park free day, so no pass will be required.

There will be live music performed by the Skiffs on May 10.

Orondo Community Partnerships is a growing group of Orondo residents with a mission to advocate for Orondo, coordinate opportunities and facilitate relationships.

Allison Podlich, a member of the group, wrote of the picnics:

“We believe that one of the ways we can best (fulfill our mission) for Orondo right now is by hosting monthly potlucks where we can gather together and get to know each other better. Because Orondo is so widespread and diverse, the thing we hear most from those who live or work here is that they want to get to know others, but just don’t know how, or where, or when.

“Our vision for these potlucks is that they’ll take care of those details, so that relationships, ideas, projects, and partnerships will flourish to benefit all.”

All who live in Orondo are welcome to attend the potlucks. The group has a Facebook page called “Orondo Partnerships.”

For information (English or Spanish), contact Podlich at 679-5288.