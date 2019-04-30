Our Past | 1951: Horse show is a part of the Apple Blossom Festival

Selected by Karen Larsen

This article from the May 3, 1951 edition of the Waterville Empire-Press tells about an accredited horse show planned during the Apple Blossom Festival.

Accredited Horse Show at Festival

The North Central Washington Shrine Club and the Appleatchee Riders of Wenatchee are joining forces this Apple Blossom Festival to put on Wenatchee’s first accredited horse show. This horse show will be a benefit for the Shriners Hospital for Children.

This show is recognized by the Washington State Horseman Association and is being judged by Miss Donalda Mahan, Washington State accredited judge and National Horseman’s Association recognized judge.

One hundred-three horses are entered in the 22 classes from Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, and British Columbia. Classes will include many previous Washington State champions, and horses will be represented from many breeds including Tennessee Walking Horses, Morgans, five-gaited and three-gaited American Saddlebreds, Standardbred Roadster To Bike, jumpers and Quarter Horses. They will be competing for close to $2,500 in prize money.

There will be two shows: Friday night, May 4, and Saturday afternoon, May 5, at the Appleatchee club grounds in Wenatchee on Millerdale, one block west of Miller. Wenatchee streets will be posted to direct traffic to the show. Plenty of free parking is available at the club grounds. Seating will be provided for 3,500 people.

Paul Whiteman of Wenatchee is horse show chairman, Chet Marlet is show secretary and Barclay Brauns is judge committeeman.