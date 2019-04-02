Our Past | 1975: Grange holds card parties to benefit a variety of causes

Selected by Karen Larsen

This article from the April 3, 1975 edition of the Waterville Empire Press tells of fundraising card parties held at the Waterville Grange Hall. It also mentions an upcoming home nursing course, sponsored by the Grange and taught by Shirley Daling.

Card Parties for Benefit of Ambulance

With the snow holding tough in the fields around Waterville, Waterville Grange decided to hold two more benefit card parties to swell the funds for a new ambulance and for the swimming pool which needs badly to be replaced.

These pinochle parties will be held at the Grange Hall on Friday night, April 4, and Wednesday, April 9, at 8 p.m. with refreshments and prizes.

At the last party held, which benefited the American Cancer Society, prizes were won by Ellen Case and Dale Schmidt for the high; Ann Whitehall and Howard Schneider, low; and Charlie McClure took home the traveling prize.

Mrs. Shirley Daling, RN, a volunteer instructor for the home nursing course sponsored by Waterville Grange No. 835, has set the date for registering and organizing the course on Tuesday evening, April 15, at 7:30 p.m. in the maternity wing of the hospital building.

Visual aids as well as instruction books will be used and the cost to the participants will be only the cost of the book. The course will be over a six-week period and although the April 15 date — a Tuesday night — is set for the first meeting, the time and day can be adjusted if it is inconvenient to those who wish to participate.

Interested people may contact either Clara Rock or Mrs. Daling, or just show up for this interesting and worthwhile educational health course. Nothing of this nature has been offered in our community for many years and it is important that all homemakers become knowledgeable in these matters.