Pet of the Week

Leo is a fantastic little guy and so eager to please, according to officials with the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.

He is a 7-year-old, small size, blond and white, short coat chihuahua mix.

Leo will sit politely at your feet hoping that you’ll give him some attention.

He loves to get outside for the small dog play group and is the star of the show. After activity time, he’s ready for a long nap and lots of snuggles.

Leo is good with other small dogs, loves his people, is house-trained and has a happy personality that makes everyone smile. He would do best in a home without small children.

There is just something so special about Leo, and the shelter staff and volunteers hope he finds his forever home soon.

His adoption fee is $150.

The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For information, call 662-9577, visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page.