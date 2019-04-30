Pet of the Week

Deebo is one popular fellow, according to officials with the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.

He is a 3-year-old, large size, gray and white American terrier/pit bull mix.

Everyone has a great time with Deebo and he’s become a rockstar at the shelter.

He is well behaved and loves to walk on a leash. Training Deebo has been easy because he is so treat motivated and is eager to please.

He does need a home with a secure fenced yard so he can spend time outside catching some rays. Deebo lived with two female dogs and they got along fine but he would do best in an environment without cats.

This guy’s more than ready to share the love with a new forever family.

His adoption fee is $125.

The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For information, call 662-9577, visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page.