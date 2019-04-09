Problems at Orondo substation cause April 2 outage Posted by Communities, Correspondents, Karen Larsen, News, Waterville | Comments Off on Problems at Orondo substation cause April 2 outage Posted by Empire Press on Apr 9, 2019 in All Content

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

About 1,200 Douglas County PUD customers on the Waterville Plateau were without power for most of the morning on April 2.

The power went out for about 300 customers around 6 a.m. according to PUD Public Information Officer Meaghan Vibbert. Crews investigated a number of substations and found that the problem had occurred in Orondo where power lines connect to the Waterville and O’Malley substations.

Open fuses and the connection point where overhead lines move underground turned out to be the cause of the problem.

When this was discovered, power was cut off to an additional 900 customers while repairs were completed.

Power was restored for all customers around 11:30 a.m.