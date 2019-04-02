Program builds strength in girls

Some of the girls taking part in this year’s Girls on the Run are shown during their practice March 27. Back row, Brylee Daling, Rylann Lewis, Khloe Suppes, Alivia Hosford, Rosemary Holcomb and Mephis Brown. Front row, May Hinderer, Addi Hutchinson, Dakota Grillo, Joey King, Tayden Homad and Paisley DeFord. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Since the beginning of March there has been regular running in the Waterville School halls during Genius Time. Anyone visiting the school during this last hour of the day will find a group of girls running through the halls. The running looks organized, though and the observer will quickly realize that this is not a group of kids breaking the rules.

These third through fifth grade girls are taking part in the annual Girls on the Run program.

As the weather gets warmer and snow and ice melts, the girls will be heading outside to run in town.

The program at Waterville School is being led by two elementary school teachers: Marsha Ashley and Samantha Fletcher. Ann Lewis is helping as a parent volunteer.

Girls on the Run is a national organization, with the local chapter being Girls on the Run Columbia Valley. The program provides a curriculum of 20 lessons that helps girls to develop self-esteem, positive decision-making, teamwork and involvement in community. The curriculum is taught through discussions and activities.

While learning about and practicing such positive life skills, the girls also practice running. Each chapter holds a 5K Fun Run as a culmination of the program. The Columbia Valley chapter’s run will be held on May 18, starting at Pybus Market. The theme of the run is superheroes. Anyone can sign up to take part in the run, and all proceeds benefit the Girls on the Run program.

Prior to the run there is an hour-long program that is fun and helps girls from different teams get to know each other.

This year there are 21 Waterville girls that are participating in the program. The Waterville team has received full sponsorship from the Waterville Drug-Free Community Coalition.

Ashley, who is in her third year leading the program, said that she has seen the program build confidence in girls. She added that the girls feel a strong sense of accomplishment in being able to run over three miles.

For more information about Girls on the Run, visit gotrcolumbiavalley.org.