PTO carnival is fun for all

Rylann Lewis checks on her catch at the fishing booth run by Special Education, during the PTO carnival on April 19. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

The annual PTO Carnival was held at Waterville School on April 19. The various grades, as well as a number of clubs, ran booths with games or sold concessions to raise money.

Activities included a duck pond, a photography booth, a bean bag toss, a fishing booth, pizza sales and more.

The commons area, the multi-purpose room and adjoining hallways were filled with children and families enjoying the games at the various booths.

The carnival provides a good opportunity for each grade to raise money for class activities, and to save up for their senior trip.

PTO president Tiena Sheridan said that the carnival is a good opportunity for kids to get involved and it gives them something fun to do. It also brings the community together at the school.

Sheridan said that the fundraising aspect went well.

“I think everybody had a pretty good turnout,” she said.

Sheridan was assisted in organizing the event by other members of the PTO.