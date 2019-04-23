Rustique Divas at Pybus Market

WENATCHEE — Waterville’s Rustique Divas Vintage Market returns to Pybus Market on April 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Rustique Divas Vintage Market will take over the entire concourse and west parking lot of Pybus Market. This is a one-of-a-kind shopping experience with regional venders selling a wide variety of used and re-purposed household items, vintage collectibles, handmade wares, iron and glass works, furniture, vintage clothing, jewelry and more.

Two other popular events will also be held the same day at Pybus.

The WSU Chelan-Douglas County Master Gardener plant sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sale will feature more than 20 varieties of tomatoes including both heirloom and favorite hybrids. A good selection of peppers, vegetables and herbs grown by Master Gardeners will also be available as well as the ever-popular Walla Walla perennials.

The NCW Dahlia Society tuber sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information about the Rustique Divas, call Kim Katovich at 860-0449 or Jennie Munson at 264-4320, or email rustiquedivas@gmail.com. For more information about the Master Gardener plant sale call Nancy Murphy at 699-0877, and for information about the dahlia tuber sale call Linda Holmes-Cook at 679-3424.