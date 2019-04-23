Shocker excels at Quincy Invite

Freshman Joslyn Lucero of the Waterville/Mansfield Shocker track team wins her heat in the 200 meters at the CliftonLarsonAllen Quincy Invitational on April 20. Lucero went on to finish 12th in the 200 meters with 29.41 seconds, a personal record for her. She also finished ninth in the 100 meters with 13.67 seconds, another personal best. (Provided photo/The Quincy Valley Post-Register, Sebastian Moraga)