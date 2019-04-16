Shockers win over Bridgeport

Gannon Gormley (8) rounds third base and gets sent home by Coach Owen Drew in the Shockers’ game with Bridgeport on April 9. (Provided photo)

BRIDGEPORT — The Waterville/Mansfield Shockers hit the road April 9 to face the Bridgeport Mustangs and Fillies in CW2BL play.

The Shocker boys blanked the Mustangs 16-0 in five innings.

Tristen Marden pitched a complete game no-hitter, recording 12 strikeouts and a season low four walks.

“As a team we committed one error, which is also a season low,” said coach Owen Drew. “Offensively, we showed increased discipline at the plate, which led to 13 walks, four additional free passes from being hit by pitches and seven hits, all of which are season bests. This allowed us to get aggressive on the bases and record a season high 24 stolen bases in 25 attempts, including Gannon Gormley successfully stealing home.”

Travis Prey and Gormley paced the team with seven successful steals being recorded by each.

“This was the closest our team has been to full strength all season and it showed as our team produced its most well-rounded game of the year,” Drew added.

The Shocker girls defeated the Fillies 12-1.

“We had great pitching, great deafening and we got our bats going,” said coach Ruben Salcido. “It was a great feeling to get our first win.”

The Shockers had a doubleheader with Oroville at home on April 13, played Bridgeport again on April 16 and the Almira-Coulee-Hartline JV on April 18.