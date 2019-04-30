St. Joseph youth group holding bingo night

WATERVILLE — The St. Joseph Catholic Church youth group will hold a bingo night from 5 to 7 p.m. May 5 at the church, 101 E. Poplar St.

Prizes will be given to winning players and a nacho bar will also be available.

There is no cost to participate but a free will offering will be accepted for the nacho bar to support the youth group’s upcoming summer mission trip.

For more information, contact Father Brooks Beaulaurier at 745-8205.