St. Joseph youth group holding bingo nightPosted by Empire Press on Apr 30, 2019 in All Content, Communities, Food & Religion, News, Waterville | Comments Off on St. Joseph youth group holding bingo night
WATERVILLE — The St. Joseph Catholic Church youth group will hold a bingo night from 5 to 7 p.m. May 5 at the church, 101 E. Poplar St.
Prizes will be given to winning players and a nacho bar will also be available.
There is no cost to participate but a free will offering will be accepted for the nacho bar to support the youth group’s upcoming summer mission trip.
For more information, contact Father Brooks Beaulaurier at 745-8205.