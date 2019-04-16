St. Joseph’s bake sale on April 19

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

The St. Joseph’s Church Altar Society will be holding a bake sale at 10 a.m. on April 19. The sale will continue while supplies last, which is usually about noon.

Altar Society members will be baking cinnamon rolls and white dinner rolls that morning, so everything will be fresh out of the oven.

Rolls are $10 per dozen or $5 per half-dozen.

The church is located at 101 E. Poplar St.

Preorders are welcome and may be made by calling Carolyn DeVaney at 745-8400.