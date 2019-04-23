Upbeat Shocker season continues

Starting pitcher Tristen Marden against Bridgeport on April 16. (Empire Press photo/James Robinson)

By James Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

The Waterville/Mansfield Shocker baseball and softball teams played Bridgeport, Almira/Coulee/Hartline and Soap Lake last week.

The boys baseball team hosted the Bridgeport Mustangs April 16 and easily came out on top, 12-2. This was the second game between the two teams, with the Shockers defeating the Mustangs on April 9.

Pitching for the Shockers on April 16 were Tristen Marden, Travis Prey and Colin Poppie. Marden started and pitched six strike outs and one walk in two and one third innings, Prey had 4 strike outs and 4 walks also in two and one third innings. Final relief pitcher Poppie had 1 strike out and 1 walk in his two thirds inning.

The boys had their second home game of the week against the Almira/Coulee/Hartline Warriors on April 18. The Warriors defeated the Shockers 20-7.

The Shockers traveled up the Methow Valley to play Liberty Bell in a doubleheader on April 20, and then hit the road to Lake Roosevelt on April 23. They played at home against the Chelan JV on April 24. Home games continue with a doubleheader against Pateros on April 27, Lake Roosevelt on April 29, and a doubleheader with Oroville on May 2. The Shockers close out the regular season at Manson on May 7.

The Shocker girls faced Bridgeport on April 16, blanking the Fillies 11-0. For Waterville/Mansfield, Ella Osborne had 3 at bats, 3 hits and scored 1 run. McKenna Gurnard had 3 at bats, 1 hit and scored 2 runs. Codee Reid had 2 at bats and scored 1 run; Ariana Salcido had 3 at bats, 3 hits, and scored 3 runs; Eliana Silva had 3 at bats, 1 hit and scored 1 run; Harlie Zones had 3 at bats; Bailey Viebrock had 1 at bat and scored 1 run; Makayla Kelley had 2 at bats, 2 hits and scored 2 runs.

The girls had a doubleheader against Soap Lake on April 18. The Shockers won 17-0, 11-1.

The girls played Liberty Bell in a doubleheader on the road April 20, and then faced Lake Roosevelt in another away game on April 23. The road trips continued with a doubleheader against Almira/Coulee/Hartline on April 25. The girls travel to Pateros for another doubleheader on April 27. The Shockers meet Lake Roosevelt on April 29 and have a doubleheader with Oroville on May 2, both game at home. The girls end the regular season at Manson on May 7.