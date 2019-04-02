Waterville FFA holds donkey basketball fundraiser

By Darlene Paterson

Empire Press Correspondent

Waterville High School’s FFA chapter (Future Farmers of America) hosted its annual donkey basketball fundraising game March 21 in the school gymnasium.

Participants played a rousing game of basketball while riding donkeys provided by Donkey Sports, Inc. of Entiat. The game was between school staff and various members of the community. Three games were played with the school personnel winning the first and third games.

“The donkey basketball game and concessions raised a little over $350,” said Waterville FFA advisor Mia Thomsen. “This will go to helping send two delegates to our state convention in Pullman at the WSU campus in May. Our current project is to build a greenhouse for our agriculture program.”

Waterville’s chapter has 22 students: one senior, eight juniors, three sophomores, six freshmen, and four junior high students.

FFA is not just for students who want to be production farmers. It also welcomes members who aspire to careers as teachers, doctors, scientists, business owners and more, according to the organization’s national website. FFA helps its members to develop their own unique talents and explore their interests in a broad range of agricultural career pathways.

For more information, visit ffa.org.