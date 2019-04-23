FFA hosts bingo fundraiser

Quinn Barnes was the first bingo winner of the evening. (Empire Press photo/James Robinson)

By James Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

The Waterville FFA (Future Farmers of America) hosted a bingo evening fundraiser on April 12.

Prizes were donated by various merchants in Waterville and the Wenatchee Valley area. The event raised about $150.

Garrett Thomsen and Jim Robinson were the evening’s bingo callers. The first winner of the evening was Quinn Barnes.

The money raised goes toward sending students to the state FFA convention that will be held in May on the Washington State University campus in Pullman. Funds will also be used for the Waterville organization’s current project which is to build a greenhouse at the school.

“I wish to thank Linda Foster and Kimberly Gormley for gathering the prizes,” FFA adviser Mia Thomsen said. “And I thank everyone who helped and who supports Waterville’s FFA program.”

Thomsen hopes to hold the fundraiser again next year. “Everyone likes bingo,” she added.