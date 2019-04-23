Cultural fair in Waterville

The group Exclusivos del Norte of Wenatchee performs during the Cultural Fair at Waterville High School on April 13. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

The commons area of Waterville High School was filled with lively music, dancing, laughter and food for the third annual Waterville Drug-Free Community Coalition Cultural Fair on April 13.

The event is a way to promote understanding and appreciation for various cultures.

The commons was lined with booths — many of them highlighting particular countries from around the world. These were prepared by students, families and staff who have ties to those countries.

There were also booths operated by Columbia Valley Community Health, Molina Healthcare and Together for Youth.

The group Exclusivos del Norte of Wenatchee performed Mexican music. Many in attendance enjoyed dancing to their lively sounds.

Later Jessie Swider and Skyler Cuthill of Edelweiss Tanz Truupe of Leavenworth performed German dances. Swider is the English teacher at Waterville High School. After performing three dances, Swider and Cuthill taught a polka to a group of volunteers.

The food for the event was provided by Two Chefs Catering of Wenatchee. It included Italian antipasti skewers, Greek marinated olives, Mexican chicken quesadillas, German brawt bites with mustard and sauerkraut, Hawaiian huli chicken, Vietnamese spring rolls and Thai sticky rice.

Mauricio Negrete, a junior at Waterville High School, commented that he enjoyed the chance to experience other cultures.

“You get to see the good in all of them,” he said.

Margaret and Sid Viebrock attended and enjoyed the evening.

Margaret Viebrock said that they had not been able to attend the past two years. They wanted to come this year to see what the event was like. She said the food was very good and she liked the music.

The Waterville Drug-Free Community Coalition works to keep local children and youth healthy, active and emotionally well.

The group contributes to Girls on the Run, the Girls Soccer Club, the fun lunch bunch (a lunchtime activity), swimming lessons for Orondo students at Waterville Pool, and Vacation Bible School in Waterville. They have recently put up “buddy benches” at the school. When a student sits on one of the benches then other students and staff know that he or she needs some companionship.