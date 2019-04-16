Waterville Library to host Sip and Paint April 30 Posted by Communities, Correspondents, Karen Larsen, News, Waterville | Comments Off on Waterville Library to host Sip and Paint April 30 Posted by Empire Press on Apr 16, 2019 in All Content

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Waterville Library will be hosting a Sip and Paint event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on April 30.

Amber Zimmerman and Dzhan Wiley will be providing instruction in painting with acrylics.

No previous experience is necessary and all materials will be provided. Participants are encouraged to wear painting clothes.

Tea, water and juice will be provided.

The event is open to adults, and teens and pre-teens accompanied by an adult. Space is limited. To sign up, stop by the library, contact them at 745-8354, or visit ncrl.org/locations/waterville-public-library and click on “Sip and Paint.”