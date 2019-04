Waterville School reunion to be held Posted by Communities, News, Schools, Waterville | Comments Off on Waterville School reunion to be held Posted by Empire Press on Apr 23, 2019 in All Content

WATERVILLE — A Waterville School reunion for the classes of 1970-1980 will be held May 4.

If you are interested in attending, call Bev (Morris) Schauble at (509) 993-4374 or email her at schauble47@gmail.com before April 30 for all the details and registration.