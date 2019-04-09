Workgroup meeting for stewardship program on April 16

WATERVILLE — A workgroup meeting for the Douglas County Voluntary Stewardship Program will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. April 16 in the Douglas County Superior Court Hearing Room, 203 S. Rainier St., in Waterville.

The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.

For more information, call Aaron Rosenblum, Douglas County VSP Coordinator, at 423-5990.