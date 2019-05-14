Appleaires spring concert on May 17

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Appleaires will present their spring concert “I’ve Got Rhythm” at 7 p.m. May 17 at Grace Lutheran Church, 1408 Washington St., Wenatchee.

The upbeat evening of song and rhythm will include special guests Mariachi Huenachi and music scholarship recipient Luis Perez.

Tickets are $15 at the door.

For more information, visit the Wenatchee Valley Appleaires Facebook page.