Classic cars and more on parade

One of the entries in the Classy Chassis parade makes its way along Grant Road May 3. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Classic automobiles of a large variety of makes and models descended on Eastmont Community Park May 3 for the annual Classy Chassis Parade and Car Show. A large number of school and community groups also descended on the park to participate in the parade.

Spectators lined the streets of Grant Road and Valley Mall Parkway to enjoy the passing vehicles, the music, dancing and other displays of the early evening event.

The car show was also featured in the park May 4 and included People’s Choice voting, entertainment and an awards ceremony.