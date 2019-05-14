Conservation district, county commissioners to meetPosted by Empire Press on May 14, 2019 in Agriculture & Business, All Content, Communities, News, Waterville | Comments Off on Conservation district, county commissioners to meet
WATERVILLE — The South Douglas Conservation District will meet with the Douglas County commissioners at 9 a.m. May 21 at the Douglas County Courthouse. The courthouse is located at 203 S. Rainier St. in Waterville.
A quorum will be present.
For more information, call 745-9160.