Conservation district, county commissioners to meet

Posted by on May 14, 2019 in Agriculture & Business, All Content, Communities, News, Waterville | Comments Off on Conservation district, county commissioners to meet

WATERVILLE — The South Douglas Conservation District will meet with the Douglas County commissioners at 9 a.m. May 21 at the Douglas County Courthouse. The courthouse is located at 203 S. Rainier St. in Waterville.

A quorum will be present.

For more information, call 745-9160.