County auditors to discuss voter laws Posted by Communities, Elections, Government, News | Comments Off on County auditors to discuss voter laws Posted by Empire Press on May 7, 2019 in All Content

WENATCHEE — Chelan-Douglas Republican Women will host an upcoming meeting to discuss recent changes to Washington State’s voter laws.

The event is open to the public and will be held at 6 p.m. May 15 at the Masonic Center, 811 N. Chelan Ave. in Wenatchee. Douglas County Auditor Thad Duvall and Chelan County Auditor Skip Moore will explain the changes to voting laws and answer questions.

Refreshments will be served and pizza will be available for $5.

For more information, email Marianne Carnes at mjcarnes45@gmail.com.