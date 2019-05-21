Crimson Awards coming up May 30

WATERVILLE — The Crimson Awards, honoring Waterville/Mansfield Shocker athletes for the 2018-2019 school year, will be held at 6 p.m. May 30 at the NCW Fairgrounds. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

There is no cost to attend. Dinner tickets are available for $10 with a menu of baked penne pasta with Italian sausage, ceasar salad, crostini and dessert. Refreshments will also be available.

Everyone is welcome to attend the celebration of this year’s Shocker athletic programs.

Dinner tickets are available online at eventbrite.com/e/2019-crimson-awards-tickets-61942835689.

For more information, visit the Waterville Shocker Booster Club Facebook page.