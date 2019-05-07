Douglas County hosting two tire collection events Posted by Communities, East Wenatchee, Government, News | Comments Off on Douglas County hosting two tire collection events Posted by Empire Press on May 7, 2019 in All Content

EAST WENATCHEE — Two tire collection events will be held in Douglas County this month.

The first event will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 10 at 800 N. Monroe St. in Waterville. The second will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 11 at 6114 Batterman Road in East Wenatchee.

Both events are for residential cusotmers only.

Up to 10 car or light truck tires will be accepted per customer. Prior authorization is required for more than 10 tires.

No tires from tractors, commercial vehicles, semi-trucks or heavy equipment will be accepted. Rims or tires over 20-inch rim size will also not be accepted.

Tires will only be accepted during the hours of the events.

For more information, contact Countywide Solid Waste at 886-0889.