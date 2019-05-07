Douglas County Sheriff’s Report

April 22

Bridgeport, miscellaneous: Bridgeport Middle School, a parent found a marijuana cigar in his or her child’s clothing. The cigar was turned over to law enforcement and destroyed. The matter is being handled by the school and the parents.

April 26

Bridgeport, harass/threat: Bridgeport Middle School, two female students reported being harassed by a male student. The case was referred to the prosecutor’s office for review.

Bridgeport, trespass: 2000 block of Monroe Avenue, an unlocked vehicle was entered and approximately $200 in property was reported missing. There are no suspects.

April 29

Rock Island, no injury accident: 10 block of S. Garden Avenue, an owner of a vehicle found a dent on the driver’s side when he retrieved it from its parking space. There was no way to identify the vehicle that had caused the damage.

May 1

Orondo, harass/threat: 200 block of Lakeview Place, two dogs had been in an altercation and one of the dogs eventually died from injuries sustained in the altercation. It was reported that the neighbor that lost the dog had been sending unwanted messages to the other neighbor, and also made threatening comments toward the dog in the neighbor’s presence. The deputy discussed options for an anti-harassment order.

May 2

Orondo, vehicle prowl: 200 block of W. Marine View Place, golf clubs valued at $3,898 were taken from the back seat of an unlocked pickup truck. There are no leads at this time.

Orondo, vehicle prowl: 200 block of W. Marine View Place, golf clubs valued at $3,875 were taken from an unsecured tailgate of a pickup truck.

Waterville, property: 15000 block of Highway 2, a woman reported that she had found mail scattered along the highway. The mail was collected and delivered to the person whom it belonged.