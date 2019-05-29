Douglas County Sheriff’s Report

May 10

Bridgeport, property: a purse was turned into the sheriff’s office. Records showed that it had been taken during a burglary. It was placed into evidence.

May 18

Bridgeport Bar, no injury accident: 500 block of Crane Orchard Road, a driver came across a group of dogs that charged at his vehicle. One of the dogs started biting the bumper of the vehicle, doing damage to it. The dog owner was contacted. The driver decided to fix the damage on his own.

May 19

Rock Island, littering: Idaho Street and Penn Avenue, two refrigerators were dumped near a pond. Countywide Solid Waste was notified for removal.

Rock Island, weapons violation: Rock Island Road and Center Street, two subjects observed a passenger of a moving vehicle pointing what looked like a gun at a bicyclist. The deputy located the suspect vehicle and found that it was occupied by a group of juveniles with carbon dioxide pistols. The guns were taken into safekeeping and the juveniles were counseled and turned over to their parents.

May 20

Rock Island, harass/threat: 10 block of Indiana Avenue, a woman reported receiving harassing phone calls from a known party. She did not want the deputy to contact the person and said that she would pursue a court order on her own.

Waterville, malicious mischief: 400 block of S. Chelan Avenue, a subject was seen banging on a door in a forceful manner. No damage could be detected to the door and the case was closed.

May 23

Rock Island, no injury accident: Rock Island Road and Riverside Drive, a pickup truck that was involved in a one-car collision had been left partly blocking the roadway. A tow company was called and the truck was removed.

Waterville, no injury accident: Road N NW and Road 8 NW, a white truck was found off the roadway. The driver was contacted and said that he had swerved to avoid a deer, but he showed signs of intoxication. A sobriety test was administered and the driver was determined to be intoxicated. Jason M. Tanneberg, 64, of East Wenatchee, was arrested on charges of DUI and booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.