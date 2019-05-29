WENATCHEE — Pacific Crest Church will host its next family game night at Pybus Market from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on May 31.

Game night is a great way to make new friends and build family relationships.

The evening’s activities will include board games and card games. Have a favorite game from home? Bring it along!

There is no cost to attend.

For more information, visit pybuspublicmarket.org.