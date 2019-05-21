Four candidates running for Waterville mayor; three for Bridgeport mayor

By Karen Larsen

The regular filing period for the 2019 election ended on May 17.

The results show lively contests in some races — notably the race to replace Waterville Mayor Royal DeVaney, who chose not to run for re-election. DeVaney has been mayor since 1991.

Council members Loyd Smith, Chuck Driver and Jill Daling Thompson are all running for the position. Jesse Daniel “JD” Greening is also running. The race is nonpartisan and is for a four-year term. The four candidates will appear on the primary ballot Aug. 6 and the top two will advance to the general election ballot for Nov. 5.

Four Waterville Town Council positions are also up for election, including Position 3, currently held by Thompson, and Position 4, currently held by Driver. Joanne Fragner and Cody Preugschat filed for Thompson’s position. Jammie Peterson is running unopposed for Driver’s position. Michael Davies, who was appointed earlier this year to fill Position 1, is running unopposed for that position. Joyce Huber is running unopposed for another term in Position 5.

Bridgeport Mayor Janet M. Conklin has filed for re-election and will be running against Matthew Schuh and Esiquio “Zeke” Martinez. The top two candidates from the Aug. 6 primary election will advance to the Nov. 5 general election ballot.

Council Positions 2, 4 and 5 are up for election on the Bridgeport City Council. No one filed for Position 2. Qristian “Q” Solorio filed for Position 4, which is currently held by Phillip Lee. Sergio Orozco filed for re-election to Position 5.

Tom Snell is running unopposed for re-election as mayor of Mansfield. Clint Wall and Betty Wilsey are running unopposed for re-election to council Positions 1 and 3. No one filed for position 5, currently held by Erik Hessman.

Randy Agnew has filed for re-election as the mayor of Rock Island and will be running unopposed. Tara Whaley is running unopposed for Position 1 on the Rock Island City Council. Ray Pearson currently serves in the position. Incumbent Carmen Adonaegui is running unopposed for Position 5.

Brian Huber, who took office as Douglas County Superior Court Judge this April, is running unopposed to finish the current term of retired Judge John Hotchkiss.

Jim Huffman is running unopposed for re-election to the District 1 Commissioner for the Port of Douglas County.

Stephanie Stibal is running unopposed for re-election to Waterville School Board Position 2, Misty Viebrock is running unopposed for re-election to the Position 3 and Zach Gormley is running unopposed for re-election to Position 5. No one filed for Position 1, currently held by Seth Normington.

Positions 1, 3 and 4 on the Bridgeport School Board are open for election. Bennie Polvos filed for Position 1, Matt West (who currently serves in Position 1) filed for Position 3, and incumbent Wayne Van Zwoll filed for Position 4.

Positions 3 and 4 on the Mansfield School Board are open for election. Incumbent Jesse Shafer is running against Justin Bowen and Luke Hall for Position 3. Julie Callie is running against incumbent Dusty Wittig for Position 4.

Positions 3, 4 and 5 on the Orondo School Board are up for election. Tim Meyers filed for re-election to Position 3. Hannah Poush filed for Position 4, currently held by Grant Daniel. Jennifer Foreman filed for re-election to Position 5.

Incumbents Jeromy Riggs, Molly Linville, Jami Sachs and Dean Pearson filed for Positions 2, 3, 4 and 5 on the Palisades School Board.

Tyler Greenwood filed for re-election to Position 1 on the Douglas County Hospital District 2 Commission. Katie Shafer filed for re-election to Position 3.

Clark Bromiley and Gary Mullendore are incumbents running unopposed for the Fire District 1 Commission Positions 1 and 3, respectively. The district covers the Waterville area.

In Fire District 5, covering the Mansfield area, Douglas L. Tanneberg is running unopposed for re-election to the Commissioner Position 1. Norman Tupling is running unopposed for Commissioner Position 2, currently held by Tom Pinger.

Dave Marden is running unopposed for re-election to Fire District 4 Commissioner Position 2. The district covers the Orondo area.

No one filed for the Cemetery District 2 Commission Position 2, currently held by Larry Kendrick.

The Douglas County Auditor’s Office held a special filing period May 21-23 for the positions for which no one filed.