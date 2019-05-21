Memorial Day service in Waterville Cemetery May 27

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Waterville’s annual Memorial Day service will be held at the cemetery at 10 a.m. on May 27.

The service includes music, prayers, a message, the raising and lowering of the flag, the playing of taps and a firing squad.

Young Life will be providing coffee and cookies by donation.

Help is needed in setting up flags around the cemetery on May 24. Those who would like to help should meet at the mausoleum at 10 a.m.