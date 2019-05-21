Peace officers are honored

Sheriff Kevin Morris, at right, presents a plaque for Peace Officer of the Year to Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Gordon Mitchell on May 15 at the Greater Wenatchee Sunrise Lions Club Peace Officer Appreciation Luncheon. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

The Greater Wenatchee Sunrise Lions Club held its 27th Annual Peace Officer Appreciation Luncheon and Officer of the Year ceremony May 15 at the Wenatchee Convention Center.

For the 18th year, the luncheon and ceremony were combined with a memorial service for fallen officers.

The leaders of seven area law enforcement agencies chose outstanding officers to honor as Peace Officer of the Year.

Douglas County Sheriff Kevin Morris chose Deputy Gordon Mitchell as this year’s Officer of the Year.

Mitchell was hired by the sheriff’s office in February of 2017 and serves in Bridgeport.

In his introductory speech, Morris said that Mitchell is a great community leader, friend and mentor. He excels in his job, and conducted over 20 felony arrests in 2018 — an unusual amount for his detachment.

Apart from serving with the sheriff’s office and giving extra hours to his job, Mitchell volunteers with 4-H and with youth wrestling.

The seven officers honored were each given a plaque. In addition to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, agencies represented included the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, the Washington State Patrol, the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife, the East Wenatchee Police Department, the Wenatchee Police Department and the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.

Guest speakers for the event were Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett and Wenatchee Police Chief Steve Crown. Burnett and Crown spoke about recent experiences attending the FBI National Academy, a three-month elite training program for law enforcement leaders.