Pangborn’s Aviation Day coming up on June 1

EAST WENATCHEE — Are you interested in aviation and some high-flying fun? Pangborn Memorial Airport will host Aviation Day 2019 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 1.

The festivities will include aircraft displays featuring the the World War II B-25 bomber “Grumpy,” Miss Veedol, airplane and helicopter rides, a pancake breakfast, free drawings, kids activities and more.

For more information, visit flywenatchee.com.